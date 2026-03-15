Niloufer Chath serves up rooftop veg delights

“We wanted to give that ghar ka vibe, ghar ka khana vibe, so when you sit here, it feels like eating on the roof of your house, and that vibe is Niloufer Chath. That is why we used the red stones seen in Jodhpur to create this good vibe, and although the inspiration is from North India, it has a more modern touch because, as F&B is evolving, this is the modern way to open and bring newness to the industry,” says Shashank.

The menu reflects that clarity of thought. Unlike the all-encompassing Cafe Niloufer spread, this one is focused. “We wanted to make vegetarian food, and if you see Cafe Niloufer, we also serve vegetarian food. As per some case studies in Hyderabad, non-veg sales are high on weekends, whereas vegetarian sales are consistent from Monday to Sunday, so as an entrepreneur, I believe consistent sales help run the organisation sustainably, which is why we stood with vegetarians. We had enquiries for a Jain menu in Cafe Niloufer, but since it is more of a QSR model, I cannot give that fine dining touch because each Jain dish takes 15 to 20 minutes. In Niloufer, North Indian vegetarian and Jain cuisine are 100 percent possible, so we are doing a full-fledged Jain menu. People are now requesting vegan food, so we will see a vegan menu soon, maybe with a limited menu,” he explains.