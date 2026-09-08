NHRC flags need for adequate hostel facilities for DU students

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken serious cognisance of the lack of adequate and affordable hostel facilities for students of the University of Delhi (DU), particularly those coming from outside Delhi, and has directed the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi, and the Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) to take necessary action to augment hostel accommodation.



The matter was taken up before the Commission last year, in 2025, following a complaint filed by The Network for Access to Justice and Multidisciplinary Outreach Foundation. The complainant highlighted that the University of Delhi has around 72,000 undergraduate students, while the availability of hostel accommodation is highly inadequate.



It was submitted that students coming from outside Delhi often have to depend on expensive PG accommodation or private rented premises, placing an additional financial burden on them and affecting their education and well-being.