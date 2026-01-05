NHPC’s Sawalkot Project set to add 800 MW power
Kishtwar: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the Sawalkot hydroelectric project being executed by National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), in Jammu and Kashmir, will generate "800 megawatts" of electricity, contributing to the country's power generation capacity.
He also visited the Salal power project.
Speaking to reporters during his visit to Kishtwar, Khattar on Sunday said, "I came to Jammu and Kashmir for various projects. I visited the Salal Project 1 and 2, and also conducted an aerial survey of Sawalkot (hydroelectric project)."
He said all National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) projects in the region are progressing despite challenges.
"All our NHPC projects are underway. There were many challenges in this. The work has officially started today. There has been a delay of two to two-and-a-half years in starting this work because some obstacles came in carrying out this work," the Union Minister said.
He added, "By completing it on time, NHPC will generate 800 megawatts of electricity, which will make a significant contribution to the country's power generation capacity."
NHPC is developing the Sawalkot Hydroelectric Project on the Chenab River in the Udhampur, Reasi, and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
In July, the centre had invited tenders for the construction of the 1,856 MW Sawalkote Hydroelectric Project on the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir.
NHPC released an official notification inviting e-tenders for the project originally conceived in the 1960s.
The last date for submission of online bids was September 10.
The project site is located near Sidhu village in Ramban district, roughly 120 km from Jammu and 130 km from Srinagar.
Construction of the Sawalkote Hydroelectric Project is a significant step toward optimising India's use of Indus water, given that the treaty remains suspended. The Indus Water Treaty was put in abeyance as one of India's strict actions against Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.