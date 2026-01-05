NHPC’s Sawalkot Project set to add 800 MW power

Kishtwar: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the Sawalkot hydroelectric project being executed by National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), in Jammu and Kashmir, will generate "800 megawatts" of electricity, contributing to the country's power generation capacity.

He also visited the Salal power project.



Speaking to reporters during his visit to Kishtwar, Khattar on Sunday said, "I came to Jammu and Kashmir for various projects. I visited the Salal Project 1 and 2, and also conducted an aerial survey of Sawalkot (hydroelectric project)."



He said all National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) projects in the region are progressing despite challenges.