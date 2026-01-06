NHAI asks DoT, TRAI to boost mobile connectivity on 424 National Highway locations

New Delhi: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday said it has sought the intervention of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to issue appropriate directions to Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) for addressing non-availability of the mobile network connectivity on several stretches of National Highways.

As part of a comprehensive assessment undertaken by NHAI, 424 locations covering about 1,750 km across the National Highway network have been identified as critically affected due to non-availability of the mobile network connectivity.

“Detailed information on these locations has been compiled and formally shared with the Department of Telecommunications and TRAI for necessary action,” said the NHAI.