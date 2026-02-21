Neymar teases 2026 exit, aims for World Cup return

Santos: Brazil star Neymar has admitted that he could retire from professional football at the end of 2026, as he battles persistent injury challenges while keeping his sights on representing his country at the FIFA World Cup later this year.



The 34-year-old, who returned to his roots with Santos after spells at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, is enjoying football again following surgery on a long-standing knee issue in December 2025. He previously missed an entire season due to anterior cruciate ligament damage. Neymar's contract with the Brazilian club has been extended through the end of the calendar year.



Neymar said, "I don't know what the future holds for me. It's possible that in December I'll want to retire. I'm living day by day. This year is crucial, not only for Santos, but also for the Brazilian national team and for me," as quoted by goal.com.