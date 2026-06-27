Odisha CM highlights Eastern India’s role in shaping future growth

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has said that the next major chapter of India's growth story is being written in Eastern India, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Purvodaya.

Addressing the 3rd Eastern Regional Council Meeting of CII in Bhubaneswar, the Chief Minister said that Eastern India possesses abundant mineral resources, vast agricultural potential, a long coastline and a young workforce.

He added that the rapid growth of Eastern India would accelerate India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

Majhi said that Odisha is emerging as one of the fastest-growing states in economic and industrial development. He said the state's Samruddha Odisha 2036 vision has been aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The Chief Minister said that under Deregulation 1.0 and 2.0, the time required to establish industries has been reduced from 400 days to less than 160 days, with the government aiming to further reduce it to under 100 days.

The Chief Minister noted that Odisha has approved 477 projects worth nearly Rs 9.5 lakh crore since June 2024, which are expected to generate around six lakh jobs.

He added that 152 projects worth over Rs 3.11 lakh crore have already reached the implementation stage.

Majhi said that Odisha is transitioning from a resource-based economy to a value-added manufacturing economy, with a focus on sectors such as steel, aluminium, chemicals, textiles, semiconductors and electronics.

He noted that Paradip is emerging as a major petrochemical hub.

The Chief Minister has announced changes to the Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR) 2022 to promote non-mineral-based industries in backward districts, including Balangir, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Boudh and Gajapati.

Announcing the 'Go East' initiative, Government of Odisha Eastern Investment Accelerator and Special Task Force, Majhi said that the policy would attract investments from Eastern and Northeastern India, facilitate industrial growth in border districts and make Odisha the most investor-responsive destination in Eastern India.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.