New UGC equity norms 'institutionalise discrimination': Plea in SC

The plea also flagged a chilling effect on free academic discourse, asserting that in the absence of neutral safeguards, allegations of caste discrimination may be weaponised, while genuine grievances of others remain unheard, leading to fear, reputational harm and self-censorship among students and faculty. The plea has ultimately prayed for Regulation 3(c) of the 2026 Regulations to be struck down as unconstitutional.

(IANS)