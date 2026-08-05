West Bengal to roll out NEP-aligned school curriculum overhaul by 2028, says Education Minister

Kolkata, West Bengal (PTI): The New Syllabus-cum-Curriculum committee formed by the West Bengal government, as part of the objective to align the state curriculum with the National Education Policy, will complete the review process by 2028 and launch new syllabi, according to a minister.
West Bengal School Education Minister Dipak Barman on Tuesday told reporters at the Council of Higher Secondary Education building that the existing textbooks would continue for the 2027 academic session with little modifications.
"Students will get the textbook by January 2027, while a comprehensive curriculum overhaul for Classes 1 to 12 would be rolled out from the 2028 academic year," he added.
"This will be in sync with the NEP 2020 to upskill students of state schools," he said.
The committee will also invite feedback from parents and members of the public before coming up with its guidelines. he said.
Veteran academic and former BJP state president and former Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy, who attended the meeting as an invited member to the committee, told reporters a decision was taken to include the life and works of the proud son of Bengal, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, in the textbooks while omitting "unimportant issues like the Singur movement from the textbooks" at the meeting.
Led by Professor Debashis Chattterjeee, the panel aims to modernise school education from classes 1-12.
Both Barman and Roy underscored that the changes will be driven independently without any political pressure.
"We are for developing an education syllabus that will aim at mental growth and development of the next generation," Barman said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.