New initiatives spanning research, tech announced by University of Cambridge in India: Report

Professor Prentice announced the launch of the Cambridge-India Centre for Advanced Studies (CAS) with a focus on innovation, research and learning. The Cambridge-India CAS establishes a bridge between the University of Cambridge, globally renowned as a leader in science and technology, and India's rapidly evolving knowledge economy. The Centre, operating as a hub for the University's presence in India, will serve as a catalyst for intellectual exchange, policy influence, and societal impact, as per the statement.

In her speech, the Vice-Chancellor also paid tribute to Mark Tully, the legendary BBC correspondent who studied at Trinity Hall, Cambridge, and who lived much of his life in India. Mark's death, at the age of 90, was announced on Sunday, and his cremation took place in Delhi yesterday. For decades, he was a widely respected reporter and commentator on India, as per the statement.

