New Google course opens up training in autonomous AI agents

Google has introduced a free, comprehensive course on AI Agents, marking the next major advancement in artificial intelligence.

Designed to help learners understand, design, and deploy autonomous intelligent systems, the course is open to everyone through Kaggle, Google’s data science platform.

Initially launched as a live event, it remains accessible for learners to watch recorded sessions, complete assignments, and progress at their own pace.

Expert contributors from Google, NVIDIA, Cohere, and Grove AI add depth to the curriculum, offering insights into real-world applications of agentic systems.