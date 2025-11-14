New Google course opens up training in autonomous AI agents

Google has introduced a free, comprehensive course on AI Agents, marking the next major advancement in artificial intelligence.
Designed to help learners understand, design, and deploy autonomous intelligent systems, the course is open to everyone through Kaggle, Google’s data science platform.
Initially launched as a live event, it remains accessible for learners to watch recorded sessions, complete assignments, and progress at their own pace.
Expert contributors from Google, NVIDIA, Cohere, and Grove AI add depth to the curriculum, offering insights into real-world applications of agentic systems.
WHAT THE COURSE OFFERS
Google says the course explores how AI agents automate tasks, make decisions, and learn from interactions with their environment. It blends academic theory with hands-on practical labs, equipping learners with the knowledge and tools to create their own working AI agents. The curriculum includes:
Agent architecture: Structure, components, and control mechanisms of an agent.
Tools and frameworks: APIs, orchestration layers, and model-wrappers used in agent development.
Memory and decision-making: How agents recall past data, analyse situations, and make adaptive decisions.
Evaluation and scaling: Measuring performance and ensuring readiness for real-world deployment.
The five-day programme features over 20 video modules, interactive discussions, and coding assignments, ending with a capstone project that requires learners to build a functional agent, such as a task assistant or memory-based chatbot.
WHY THE COURSE STANDS OUT
While most AI learning resources focus on language models or vision systems, this initiative shifts attention to AI agents—self-sufficient systems capable of planning and executing complex tasks autonomously.
Collaboration with Kaggle enhances accessibility, allowing participants to revisit sessions, practise independently, and continue learning beyond the event.
The course’s applied learning approach ensures participants learn by doing, building a project-based portfolio by the end.
AI agents are already being integrated by companies such as HubSpot, Adobe, and SK Telecom, indicating a broader industry move toward agent-driven operations.