New ChatGPT Atlas browser makes web surfing smarter

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Atlas, a new web browser powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that makes using the internet easier and more helpful, today, Thursday, October 23.

ChatGPT Atlas brings OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology right into your browser. It helps you with tasks, answers questions, and works with you on any website without needing to copy, paste, or switch tabs. It’s like having a smart assistant that understands what you’re doing online.

Features for easier browsing

ChatGPT Atlas has a feature called “browser memories.” This optional tool remembers the websites you visit, so you can ask things like, “What job postings did I look at last week?” or “Summarise trends for my interview prep.” You can check, save, or delete these memories anytime. Clearing your browsing history also clears these memories.

Another feature, called “agent mode,” lets ChatGPT do tasks like researching, planning events, or booking appointments while you browse. This is available now for Plus, Pro, and Business users, with more improvements coming.

How it helps users

Atlas builds on ChatGPT’s search tool, which people already use to find quick answers online. Now, it’s part of the browser, making work and study faster and easier.

ChatGPT Atlas is available today for macOS users on Free, Plus, Pro, and Go plans. Business users can try a beta version, and some Enterprise and Education users can use it if their admin allows. Windows, iOS, and Android versions are coming soon.

One can download Atlas at chatgpt.com/atlas. It’s easy to start, just sign in and bring your bookmarks, passwords, and browsing history from your current browser.