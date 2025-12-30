Netanyahu declares Israel Peace Prize for Trump after Florida talks

Florida: US President Donald Trump will be awarded Israel's highest civilian honour, the Israel Prize for Peace, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday, following a bilateral meeting between the two leaders in Florida, CNN reported.



Netanyahu said the Israeli government has decided to confer the Israel Prize for Peace on Trump, marking the first time in 80 years the award will be given to a non-Israeli citizen and the first time the Peace category has been awarded.



The announcement was made by Netanyahu during a joint press briefing with Trump after their bilateral talks at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Monday. Trump reacted by calling the honour unexpected and appreciated.