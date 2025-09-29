NEP has changed edu sector, opened doors for international universities: British Council

Responding to a query on the impact of the adoption of the India-UK Vision 2035 by the governments in July 2025, the Country Director said education and knowledge exchange were crucial aspects of the cooperation. “The agreement is anchored within the wider India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and aligned with India’s NEP 2020. For Indian students, it means more ways than ever to access a UK education – whether through UK university campuses in India, joint and dual degree programmes, credit transfer pathways or skill programmes,” she explained.