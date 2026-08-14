Jharkhand student movement: Mahto calls for unity

Ranchi: Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto on Friday issued a fervent appeal from his medical bed, cautioning participants against active attempts to derail and fracture the student movement in Jharkhand.



He alleged that external elements are trying to divert the direction of the protests nearly a month after its inception, further urging the participants not to let it break or scatter.

"Attempts are being made to divert the direction of the movement. Due to this movement, an inquiry committee has been formed today, and so much action is taking place. The government is also positively listening to our points, but complete justice is still pending. Some people, almost 29-30 days after the start of my movement, want to break this movement and divert its direction. When the time comes, I will make all the revelations, but I urge the innocent students: please neither divert this movement nor let it be diverted, nor let it break nor scatter. Whatever the circumstances, save the movement and stay united. Very soon, I will come among you all from the hospital. I have also made a request from the hospital," he said.

Mahto has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 11 days protesting alleged corruption in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.



Meanwhile, Student protestor Prem Nayak refused medical hospitalisation despite volatile blood sugar and blood pressure levels, as he entered the 12th day of his continuous hunger strike.

"Today marks the 12th day of my hunger strike and the 21st day of the protest. My health isn't great today; my blood sugar level has risen, and my blood pressure is also high. Health workers have advised me to go to the hospital, but I have refused. There is a possibility that a team will go to hold talks with the government today. Discussions are underway, and a team from our side may go for negotiations. Talks are being held with the ministers. Jairam Kumar Mahato is leading the dialogue, and the talks might take place later this evening. Representatives from both sides will be present, and a group of five of us will go to put forward our points. We remain adamant on our demands: the cancellation of the JPSC and JSSC CGL exams, a CBI inquiry, and the enactment of strict laws. We stand firm on these three demands," he said.