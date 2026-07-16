NEET UG counselling 2026 schedule shortly; check latest news

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the NEET UG Counselling 2026 schedule shortly on its official website, mcc.nic.in. The counselling process will facilitate admissions to MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, and other undergraduate medical courses under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), deemed universities, central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER and other participating institutions.

Candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2026 will be required to register online, fill in their preferred choices of colleges and courses, lock their choices within the stipulated deadline, and participate in the seat allotment process. The counselling will be conducted in multiple rounds, including Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round and the Stray Vacancy Round.

Once the detailed schedule is released, candidates should keep documents such as the NEET UG 2026 scorecard, admit card, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates, identity proof, category certificate (if applicable), domicile certificate (where required), and passport-size photographs ready for verification during admission.

While MCC conducts counselling for the 15% AIQ seats and seats in central and deemed institutions, the remaining 85% state quota seats will be filled through counselling conducted separately by the respective state authorities.