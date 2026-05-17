CBI seeks 14-day custody of Pune teacher in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case

New Delhi: In a major development in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday produced accused Manisha Gurunath Mandhare before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi and sought 14 days' custody for further investigation.



Mandhare is part of the National Testing Agency (NTA) panel and served as an expert and translator for the examination process.



The CBI told the court that the entire process followed by the NTA is under investigation. The agency also alleged that the accused had received money from students, which is being probed further.