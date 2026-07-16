Latur coaching owner denied CBI support for bail in NEET UG case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday opposed the bail plea of Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, owner of a Latur-based coaching institute, alleging that he was "actively involved" in the conspiracy to leak the NEET UG 2026 chemistry paper.



In its reply filed before Special Judge Ajay Gupta at the Rouse Avenue Court, the CBI stated that Motegaonkar, who runs the RCC Classes in Latur, Maharashtra, allegedly paid Rs 5 lakh to Prahalad Kulkarni--a chemistry paper setter engaged by the National Testing Agency (NTA)--to procure the question paper.



Senior Public Prosecutor Neetu Singh, representing the CBI, submitted that the investigation revealed Motegaonkar had received the chemistry questions and answers of the NEET UG 2026 exam on April 23, 2026, well before the scheduled date of the examination.