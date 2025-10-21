NEET-UG 2025 counselling: NMC adds 10,650 new MBBS seats for 2025-26

In a significant expansion of medical education in India, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 10,650 additional MBBS seats and 41 new medical colleges for the academic year 2025-26.

This move is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day 2024 announcement, which includes plans to add 75,000 more medical seats over the next five years. With these latest additions, the total number of MBBS seats would increase from 1,17,750 in 2024-25 to 1,37,600 in 2025-26.

Along with undergraduate seats, the NMC has received bids for 3,500 new and renewed postgraduate (PG) seats, bringing the overall PG capacity this year to nearly 67,000, according to PTI.

Overall, this marks an increase of around 15,000 medical seats across undergraduate and postgraduate levels for 2025–26. Here’s a statewide list of the expansion:

West Bengal: 150 new MBBS seats

Uttar Pradesh: 100 seats

Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan: 50 seats each

Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh: 50 seats each

Jharkhand: 100 seats

Several other states have also approved new medical seats, increasing access to medical education across the country.

Meanwhile, round 3 seat allotment for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate 2025 (NEET-UG 2025) has been concluded, with results announced on October 18, followed by the commencement of reporting for admissions.

For postgraduate courses, registration for Round 1 of NEET-PG 2025 counselling commenced on October 18, 2025, and the entire counselling schedule is scheduled to be released soon.