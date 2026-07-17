NEET Result 2026 LIVE: NTA NEET UG scorecard out; 11.21 lakh qualified

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), NEET (UG) 2026 on July 16, 2026. A total of close to 20 lakh candidates appeared for NEET (UG) 2026 at 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied programmes. Scorecards of all candidates are available on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The full list of Top Rankers, State Toppers, category-wise toppers (SC, ST, OBC-NCL, Gen-EWS, PwBD and PwD), category-wise cut-off marks and language-wise participation is also being published on the NTA website.