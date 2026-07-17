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NEET Result 2026 LIVE: NTA NEET UG scorecard out; 11.21 lakh qualified

The NEET result 2026 has been declared in time so that the medical-admission and counselling calendar for candidates stays on track
NEET result 2026
NEET result 2026 Pic: AI generated

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), NEET (UG) 2026 on July 16, 2026. A total of close to 20 lakh candidates appeared for NEET (UG) 2026 at 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied programmes. Scorecards of all candidates are available on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The full list of Top Rankers, State Toppers, category-wise toppers (SC, ST, OBC-NCL, Gen-EWS, PwBD and PwD), category-wise cut-off marks and language-wise participation is also being published on the NTA website.

NEET Result 2026 LIVE: Result declaration process

The result was declared within time through re-engineering of the process, with stages designed to run in parallel rather than in sequence, and with the de-linking of OMR sheet challenge from answer key release. Each stage was completed in full and made available for candidate view

NEET-UG Result 2026 LIVE: Languages of the Examination

NEET (UG) 2026 was conducted in 13 languages: Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and English.

NEET UG Result 2026 LIVE: Participation and Qualification of Women Candidates

More than 58 per cent of all qualified candidates are women. Women also qualified at a higher rate than men: 56.8 per cent of women who appeared qualified, as against 55.1 per cent of men.

NEET Result 2026 LIVE: Score Distribution and Highest Scorers

• 19 candidates scored above 700 out of 720.

• 1,492 candidates scored 650 and above.

• 10,160 candidates scored 600 and above.

• 90,780 candidates scored 500 and above.

The highest score of 715 out of 720 was obtained jointly by Aryan Gupta (Punjab) and Panshul Bansal (Haryana).

NEET-UG Result 2026 LIVE: Geographical Distribution of candidates

Qualified candidates have emerged from every one of the 36 States and Union Territories, ranging from over 1.7 lakh in Uttar Pradesh to 43 in Lakshadweep. State Toppers include Jigmet Yangchan Lamo (Ladakh, 530 marks), Dhruv Tripathi (Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 606 marks) and Fahmida Anees (Lakshadweep, 573 marks), and cover every North-Eastern State. 17 State Toppers scored 700 or above; 26 scored above 690. The 138 top rankers come from 66 cities across the country. The Top 17 rankers who scored more than 705 marks span eight States, namely Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

NEET UG Result 2026 LIVE: Category-wise Qualified Candidates

Category-wise qualified candidates:

• General: 2.91 lakh

• OBC-NCL: 5.12 lakh

• SC: 1.59 lakh

• ST: 63,716

• Gen-EWS: 95,026

• PwBD: 3,666

• PwD: 303

NEET Result 2026 LIVE: Profile of the Top Rankers

138 candidates scored above 690 marks out of 720. Of these, over 93 per cent appeared for NEET (UG) for the first time. 99 per cent are between 17 and 19 years of age.

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