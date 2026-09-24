NEET PG Ranks 2026 declared: Here is the direct link

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 on September 24, 2026. Candidates can check their results through the official NBEMS website using their login credentials.
The NEET PG 2026 examination was conducted on August 30 for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical programmes. More than 2.65 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.
Candidates can access their NEET PG 2026 result through the official NBEMS portals:
natboard.edu.in
nbe.edu.in
Candidates can follow these steps to access their results
Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.
Open the NEET-PG 2026 section.
Click on the result link.
Enter the required login credentials, such as User ID and password.
Submit the details.
The NEET PG 2026 result will appear on the screen.
Download and save the result for future reference.
The NEET PG scorecard provides more detailed performance information, including:
Candidate's name
Roll number
Application ID
Marks/score
Percentile
All India Rank
Category
Qualifying status
Applicable cut-off/qualifying criteria
Candidates who qualify NEET PG 2026 will subsequently participate in the postgraduate medical counselling process for admission to eligible MD, MS and PG Diploma programmes. NEET PG serves as the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for these postgraduate medical courses, including seats under the All India Quota, state quota, private medical institutions and deemed universities, among others.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts counselling for seats covered under its jurisdiction.