NEET PG Ranks 2026 declared: Here is the direct link

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 on September 24, 2026. Candidates can check their results through the official NBEMS website using their login credentials.

The NEET PG 2026 examination was conducted on August 30 for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical programmes. More than 2.65 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.