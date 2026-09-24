NEET PG Result 2026 Live Updates

NBEMS will release NEET PG Result 2026 soon as the authority is working on the result preparation. On the morning of September 24, media reports claimed that the result announcement will happen today, but officially, NBEMS has not commented on the same. An insider information could be different from what NBEMS officials have confirmed. EdexLive directly contacted the Executive Director's office and received a response that the department is working on the result, but they did not provide a date or clarity whether the result will be announced today or not.
The response sheet and answer key are still awaited, and it is most likely that they may be released either on the result day or along with the result. However, there has been no official update on the same. The response sheet and answer key will anyways have question ID and correct answer details. It will not have a full question.
NEET PG 2026 applicants may have some relief if the result gets announced as soon as possible. Over the past one week, the candidates are tierd with unofficial updates claiming 'answer key releasing today, result soon' etc. Therefore, an official update from NBEMS shall bring relief and put an end to all the rumours.