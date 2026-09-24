NEET PG 2026 cutoff announced: Check category-wise qualifying marks

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the NEET PG 2026 qualifying cut-off scores for admission to MD, MS, DNB, DrNB Direct 6 Years courses and PG Medical Diploma courses.

According to the cut-off criteria, General and EWS candidates need to score at least 262 marks out of 720, corresponding to the 50th percentile, to qualify for admission.