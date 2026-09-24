NEET PG 2026 cutoff announced: Check category-wise qualifying marks

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the NEET PG 2026 qualifying cut-off scores for admission to MD, MS, DNB, DrNB Direct 6 Years courses and PG Medical Diploma courses.
According to the cut-off criteria, General and EWS candidates need to score at least 262 marks out of 720, corresponding to the 50th percentile, to qualify for admission.
Also Read: NEET PG 2026 Live updates
For General PwBD candidates, the minimum qualifying score is 244 marks, corresponding to the 45th percentile.
Candidates belonging to SC, ST and OBC categories, including PwBD candidates from these categories, need to secure at least 226 marks, corresponding to the 40th percentile.
The category-wise NEET PG 2026 qualifying cut-off is:
The cut-off represents the minimum qualifying requirement for candidates. Meeting the qualifying score does not by itself guarantee admission to a particular MD, MS, DNB, DrNB or PG Medical Diploma course. Admission will depend on factors including rank, category, course and college preferences, and seat availability during counselling.
The NEET PG 2026 examination was conducted for admission to postgraduate medical courses across the country. Candidates who meet the prescribed qualifying criteria can participate in the subsequent admission and counselling process as per the applicable rules.