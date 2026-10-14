NEET MDS 2026 cutoff lowered across categories, revised results awaited

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has lowered the qualifying cutoff for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2026 by 20.576 percentile points across categories, expanding the pool of candidates eligible to participate in postgraduate dental admissions for the 2026-27 academic session.

The ministry has directed the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to publish revised results based on the updated qualifying criteria. It has also asked the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to take the necessary steps and announce a revised counselling schedule.