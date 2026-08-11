NEET benefits rural students, says BJP's Narayanan Thirupathy

Chennai: The BJP on Tuesday opposed the Tamil Nadu Assembly resolution seeking the abolition of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions in the state, with party spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy asserting that the examination has benefited poor and rural students.



Speaking to ANI, Thirupathy said the state government should take its concerns before the Supreme Court, as the examination framework was introduced following the court's direction.

"As far as NEET is concerned, whatever they want to make, let them submit to the Supreme Court because NEET has been framed only in the direction of the Supreme Court," Thirupathy said.



He also recalled the earlier legal proceedings surrounding the implementation of NEET in Tamil Nadu, saying that even when the examination was introduced, the Centre had approached the Supreme Court seeking additional time for the state.

"Even in Tamil Nadu, long back when NEET came, even the central government went to the Supreme Court and supported Tamil Nadu, saying, they need one more year. But the Supreme Court refused," he said.