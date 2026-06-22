NDTF flags hurdles in Delhi University teachers' promotions, seeks implementation of UGC norms

New Delhi: The National Democratic Teachers Front (NDTF) has urged statutory bodies of the University of Delhi to ensure the implementation of the UGC Regulations 2018 "in letter and spirit", alleging that restrictive interpretations of promotion norms are adversely affecting teachers' career advancement and academic stability.

In an open letter addressed to the chairperson and members of the university's Executive Council and Academic Council, NDTF president A K Bhagi expressed concern over what he described as growing obstacles in the promotion and appointment processes for teachers in university departments and colleges.