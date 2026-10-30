NCSC directs JNU administration to address missing reserved seats before viva-voce; NCST intervenes over ST reservation

New Delhi: Following a complaint by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) office bearer, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has intervened in the matter of missing reserved seats at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), directing the university administration to re-notify the seats before the Viva-Voce examinations or provide an explanation for the missing seats. The Commission has also asked the administration to appear for an inquiry on Monday.

According to a release, in a parallel development, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has directed the Equal Opportunity Cell (EOC) to look into the matter immediately. The Commission has also assured that accountability will be sought from the Vice-Chancellor regarding the concerns surrounding the reservation of Scheduled Tribe (ST) seats at JNU.