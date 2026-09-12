National workshop in Trichy highlights role of sports in NEP 2020

Tiruchirappalli: A one-day national workshop on “NEP 2020 – Redefining Sports and Physical Education in Higher Education” is underway at National College in Tiruchirappalli, bringing together academicians, physical education experts, sports professionals and representatives of higher educational institutions to discuss the integration of sports into the higher education system.



The workshop is being jointly organised by National College, Tiruchirappalli, and the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI), Tamil Nadu State Chapter, at the Dr. V. Krishnamurthy Auditorium on the college campus.



Tamil Nadu and Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar inaugurated the workshop, while Rtn AKS Er Muruganandam M (MMM), Rotary International Vice President 2026-27 and President of the PEFI Tamil Nadu Chapter, participated as the Guest of Honour.