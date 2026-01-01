National Sports Governance Act, 2025 comes into effect from January 1, 2026

Accordingly, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, the Central Government has appointed January 1, 2026 as the date on which the provisions of sections 1 to 3, sub-sections (1), (2) and (4) of section 4, sub-sections (1) and (2) of section 5, sub-section (5) of section 8, sub-section (1) of section 11, sections 14 and 15, sub-sections (1) to (7) and (10) of section 17, sections 30 and 31, and sections 33 to 38 of the said Act shall come into force, the government informed in a release on Wednesday.