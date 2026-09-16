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National Renewable Energy Quiz 2026: UGC invites college students to test their clean energy knowledge

UGC has asked universities and colleges to publicise the National Renewable Energy Quiz 2026, organised by MNRE and NSEFI under BRESE 2026. The regional round will be held online on September 22-24
National Renewable Energy Quiz 2026
National Renewable Energy Quiz 2026Official press note of National Renewable Energy Quiz 2026
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College students interested in renewable energy, climate change and India's clean-energy transition will get an opportunity to participate in the National Renewable Energy Quiz 2026, being organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in association with the National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI).

The University Grants Commission (UGC), in a communication dated September 15, has asked universities and colleges to give wide publicity to the quiz and encourage eligible students to participate. The initiative is being organised as part of the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo (BRESE) 2026, scheduled from November 2 to 5 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Who can participate in National Renewable Energy Quiz 2026 ?

The broader RE:Think initiative has three participant categories:

  • School students: Classes 9 to 12

  • College students: Full-time students aged 17 to 25 years

  • Young professionals: Up to 30 years of age

Each team will consist of two participants from the respective category.

For college students, the competition will culminate in an in-person Grand Final at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

National Renewable Energy Quiz 2026: Important dates

What will the quiz cover?

The quiz will focus on renewable energy and India's clean-energy transition, with questions designed to remain accessible rather than highly technical.

Students can expect questions around:

  • Solar energy and rooftop solar

  • Wind, hydro and bioenergy

  • Green hydrogen

  • Battery storage and floating solar

  • PM-KUSUM and PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana

  • National Green Hydrogen Mission

  • Climate change and sustainability

  • India's NDC and net-zero target

  • Energy conservation and sustainable practices

According to the attached quiz rules, the regional semifinal will comprise 50 multiple-choice questions, with one mark for each correct answer and no negative marking. In case of a tie, the time taken to complete the quiz will be used as the tie-breaker.

The UGC communication says the quiz will be conducted in English. The Grand Final for qualifying college teams will feature stage-based rounds, including buzzer and multimedia rounds.

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UGC ENERGY QUIZ 2026 Guidelines PDF
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