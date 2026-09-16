National Renewable Energy Quiz 2026: UGC invites college students to test their clean energy knowledge

Who can participate in National Renewable Energy Quiz 2026 ?

The broader RE:Think initiative has three participant categories:

School students: Classes 9 to 12

College students: Full-time students aged 17 to 25 years

Young professionals: Up to 30 years of age

Each team will consist of two participants from the respective category.

For college students, the competition will culminate in an in-person Grand Final at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.