National Renewable Energy Quiz 2026: UGC invites college students to test their clean energy knowledge

College students interested in renewable energy, climate change and India's clean-energy transition will get an opportunity to participate in the National Renewable Energy Quiz 2026, being organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in association with the National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI).
The University Grants Commission (UGC), in a communication dated September 15, has asked universities and colleges to give wide publicity to the quiz and encourage eligible students to participate. The initiative is being organised as part of the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo (BRESE) 2026, scheduled from November 2 to 5 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
The broader RE:Think initiative has three participant categories:
School students: Classes 9 to 12
College students: Full-time students aged 17 to 25 years
Young professionals: Up to 30 years of age
Each team will consist of two participants from the respective category.
For college students, the competition will culminate in an in-person Grand Final at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
The quiz will focus on renewable energy and India's clean-energy transition, with questions designed to remain accessible rather than highly technical.
Students can expect questions around:
Solar energy and rooftop solar
Wind, hydro and bioenergy
Green hydrogen
Battery storage and floating solar
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National Green Hydrogen Mission
Climate change and sustainability
India's NDC and net-zero target
Energy conservation and sustainable practices
According to the attached quiz rules, the regional semifinal will comprise 50 multiple-choice questions, with one mark for each correct answer and no negative marking. In case of a tie, the time taken to complete the quiz will be used as the tie-breaker.
The UGC communication says the quiz will be conducted in English. The Grand Final for qualifying college teams will feature stage-based rounds, including buzzer and multimedia rounds.