National Judges Course launched by NRAI in Delhi

Speaking on the occasion, he also reflected on NRAI’s legacy, stating, “The NRAI was established in 1951 under the leadership of eminent personalities like G.V. Mavalankar, former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, G.B. Pant, the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Yashwantrao Chavan, the first Chief Minister of Maharashtra along with several distinguished freedom fighters and national leaders who laid the foundation of this great institution. As we celebrate 75 years of NRAI, we remain committed to carrying forward their vision and values.”