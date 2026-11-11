National Education Day: Tributes pour in for Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary, remembering his contributions to India's freedom struggle, secularism and the development of the country's education system.



The day is also observed as National Education Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of independent India's first Education Minister.

In a post on X, Kharge described Azad as a towering freedom fighter, visionary statesman and eminent scholar whose ideals continued to inspire the country's vision of an inclusive and progressive society.



"On his birth anniversary, we pay our heartfelt tributes to Bharat Ratna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, a towering freedom fighter, visionary statesman, eminent scholar, Former Congress President, and Independent India's first Education Minister," Kharge said.