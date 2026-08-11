National Deworming Day: Poonch schools conduct health awareness drive

Poonch: National Deworming Day was observed across Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, with the Health Department conducting awareness programmes and distributing deworming medicines among school students.

Health teams visited schools across the district and interacted with children to explain intestinal worm infections, their prevention and the importance of personal hygiene. Students were encouraged to follow healthy practices such as washing hands regularly, keeping their nails trimmed, wearing footwear and maintaining clean surroundings.