National Deworming Day: Poonch schools conduct health awareness drive

Poonch: National Deworming Day was observed across Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, with the Health Department conducting awareness programmes and distributing deworming medicines among school students.
Health teams visited schools across the district and interacted with children to explain intestinal worm infections, their prevention and the importance of personal hygiene. Students were encouraged to follow healthy practices such as washing hands regularly, keeping their nails trimmed, wearing footwear and maintaining clean surroundings.
Deworming programmes aim to reduce soil-transmitted helminth infections, which can affect children's nutrition, growth, physical development and school attendance. Health workers administered the prescribed medicines to students under the supervision of relevant authorities and explained the need to follow hygiene practices to prevent reinfection.
Officials also highlighted the importance of safe drinking water, proper sanitation and hygienic food habits in preventing infections. Schools were used as key platforms to reach children and extend health awareness to families and communities.
The campaign brought together health officials, teachers, school authorities and students. Health workers urged parents and children to cooperate with frontline teams and follow recommended hygiene practices. The initiative forms part of the nationwide National Deworming Day campaign aimed at strengthening preventive healthcare and improving health outcomes among children and adolescents.
This report is based on inputs from ANI, with additional reporting and background by the EdexLive Desk.