Nashik Tribal students end hunger strike after talks with Collector

Nashik: The hunger strike by tribal students in Nashik has been called off following discussions with the District Collector Ayush Prasad, though the students have decided to continue their sit-in protest.



Students from Pune, Nagpur and Nashik had launched the agitation on August 13 against changes in government tribal hostel rules. Their demands later broadened to cover hostel facilities and safety, tribal reservations, recruitment to vacant posts, appointments under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), caste validity certificates and compensation for the families of three tribal girls who died of snake bites at an ashram school in Gadchiroli.



District Collector Prasad said the Tribal Development Minister is in continuous contact with the students, with discussions ongoing, including with the Tribal Development Department, to resolve the issues raised.

"Indeed, decisions have already been reached on many of the topics raised. The government is adopting a very positive stance and is actively striving to resolve all these issues," Prasad told ANI.