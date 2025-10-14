NASA to deorbit ISS by 2030: Here’s how it benefits commercial space flight

When viewed through the lens of spaceflight history, the International Space Station (ISS) is one of humanity's most incredible achievements, a shining example of space cooperation among the United States of America, Europe, Canada, Japan, and Russia.

Since November 2000, 15 countries have maintained a continuous human presence in low-Earth orbit 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the ISS — a streak that will shortly approach 25 years.

However, as with all wonderful things, this one will come to an end. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is planning to deorbit the ISS by 2030, redirecting it into a remote region of the Pacific Ocean, and replacing it with a new space station, CNBCTV18 reports.

Originally intended as a 15-year mission, the ISS was launched beginning in 1998, with several modules being launched. Since then, it has acted as a scientific hub in materials, biology, physics, and astronomy. More than 4,000 experiments have been conducted. These resulted in almost 4,400 research papers that improved life on Earth and shaped future missions.

However, NASA will not abandon low-Earth orbit (LEO) missions. The agency intends to maintain a constant presence approximately 250 miles above Earth. In 2021, it granted contracts to build private space stations. Commercial enterprises will own and operate these, but they will also function as research platforms.

NASA has already established tight relationships with important industry companies. SpaceX and Boeing are now sending astronauts and cargo under commercial agreements. Building on that strategy, the agency contributed more than $400 million to help commercial stations.

In September 2025, NASA issued a draft request for Phase 2 proposals. Selected teams must design, test, and demonstrate stations that can accommodate four astronauts for at least 30 days. NASA will then certify the designs for safety and acquire services as a customer.

For the global spaceflight community, in the meantime, the end of the ISS will be bittersweet.