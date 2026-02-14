NASA tests readiness of Artemis II ahead of lunar flight

Washington DC: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is sending a mission named Artemis II to the Moon and has recently run the vehicle's confidence test.



In a post on X, NASA wrote, "Update on our Moon mission: Following a Feb. 12 confidence test, teams are reviewing data and will examine findings before setting a timeline for the next test, a second @NASAArtemis wet dress rehearsal this month. March remains the earliest potential launch window."



In a statement released by the American space agency, relevant details about the test were released.