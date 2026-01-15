NASA and DOE plan for a nuclear reactor on the moon by 2030

NASA, along with the US Department of Energy (DOE), announced on Tuesday a renewed commitment to their long-standing partnership to support the research and development of a fission surface power system for use on the Moon under the Artemis campaign and future NASA missions to Mars.

According to a report on NASA.gov, a recently signed memorandum of understanding between the agencies advances President Trump’s vision of American space superiority by deploying nuclear reactors on the Moon and in orbit, including the development of a lunar surface reactor by 2030.

“Under President Trump’s national space policy, America is committed to returning to the Moon, building the infrastructure to stay, and making the investments required for the next giant leap to Mars and beyond,” said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.

NASA and DOE anticipate deploying a fission surface power system capable of producing efficient electrical power that can operate for years without the need to refuel.

“History shows that when American science and innovation come together, from the Manhattan Project to the Apollo Mission, our nation leads the world to reach new frontiers once thought impossible,” said US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. “This agreement continues that legacy. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and his America First Space Policy, the department is proud to work with NASA and the commercial space industry on what will be one of the greatest technical achievements in the history of nuclear energy and space exploration.”