NALSAR students screen Umar Khalid documentary after IIIT-H cancellation

Students at NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad organised a screening of filmmaker Lalit Vachani's documentary Prisoner No. 626710 is Present on Wednesday evening, days after proposed screenings at IIIT Hyderabad and NLSIU Bengaluru were called off.

The screening was organised independently by a group of students and was described as a "solidarity screening". The event was restricted to students.

A NALSAR student told The Times of India that the screening was intended to allow students to engage with the film's questions around rights, accountability and prolonged incarceration. The students also called on student bodies at other universities to organise similar screenings.

The documentary follows Umar Khalid, a former Jawaharlal Nehru University research scholar, his arrest in September 2020 and his subsequent incarceration in the case relating to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Khalid has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other provisions. He has denied the allegations.