Nagaland targets 1,000 students under 'One Million Voices' education initiative

Kohima: Nagaland has set an initial target to engage 1,000 students under the 'One Million Voices' initiative, part of a nationwide education movement aimed at collecting the views and aspirations of one million young people aged 12 to 25 on education reforms.

Advisor for School Education and SCERT Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome announced this at a press conference at the Directorate of School Education on Thursday, saying the state could expand its target to 2,500 students to obtain a broader understanding of the challenges facing young people.