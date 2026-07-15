Myanmar student seeks UNHCR assistance over documentation issues affecting DU admission

New Delhi: A letter was sent to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Tuesday on behalf of a refugee student from Myanmar, seeking assistance in a matter related to his admission in Delhi University.
The student, Henry Htoo Aung Lin, has applied for admission in the university through the Foreign Students' Registry after completing his schooling in India. His admission process was affected for want of a valid passport, according to the letter.
The letter -- written by advocate and education activist Ashok Agarwal, who is representing Lin before the Delhi High Court -- requested the UNHCR to provide relevant clarification and support regarding the student's status as an asylum seeker.
The letter said that Lin, who is registered with the UNHCR as an asylum seeker, has been unable to obtain or renew a passport from Myanmar due to the circumstances there.
It said that such documentation issues should not become a barrier to accessing higher education.
The letter also mentioned that Lin completed Class 10 under the Mizoram Board of School Education and Class 12 under the Meghalaya Board of School Education with good academic performance.
The matter is pending before the Delhi High Court, which has listed it for hearing on July 20.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.