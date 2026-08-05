Mumbai Youth Congress backs student protesters, targets Centre

Mumbai: The Mumbai wing of Youth Congress staged protests at various locations on Wednesday, accusing the Centre of targeting students who participated in last month's Jantar Mantar agitation instead of cracking down on culprits responsible for the alleged NEET paper leak.
The activists agitated in Bandra and Borivali areas with banners.
The Youth Congress alleged that students protesting peacefully against the NEET paper leak were subjected to lathicharge, pellet gun fire and criminal cases, and female protesters were mistreated, according to a statement issued by the Congress' youth wing.
The party demanded strict action against those responsible for the paper leak, alleging that instead of acting against the culprits, the Centre had targeted students seeking justice.
The Mumbai Youth Congress also demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and an apology by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to students.
Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeenat Shabrin led the protests. Office-bearers Ajaykumar Mishra, Nikhil Ruparel and several other activists participated in the protests.
Shabrin said the future of lakhs of students has been jeopardised due to the paper leaks.
"Instead of taking stringent action against those responsible, the government chose to use police force against students who were protesting peacefully. This is condemnable and a blot on democratic values," Shabrin alleged.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.