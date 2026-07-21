IIT Guwahati-led team proposes smarter informal transport framework

Guwahati: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, IIM Kashipur, and the National University of Singapore have developed a framework that can integrate private transportation services such as autorickshaws, minibuses, and vans into mainstream urban transport.



The developed framework focuses on regulating these private transportation systems while addressing existing problems such as road congestion and environmental pollution, according to a release.



Findings of this study have been published in the Transportation Research Part A: Policy and Practice journal, in a paper co-authored by Dr Atanu Bhuyan, Assistant Professor, School of Business, IIT Guwahati, in collaboration with Dr Abhishek Srivastava and Dr Vivek Roy from IIM Kashipur, and Dr Prateek Bansal from the National University of Singapore.

In developing countries like India, rapid urbanisation and high population density put intense pressure on public transport systems, which leads to the use of informal transport systems. These informal transport systems often provide last-mile and flexible connectivity that many public transport services fail to provide.