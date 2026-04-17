Mughal content row: Rajasthan drops supplementary History books for Classes 9–12

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan School Education Department has ordered the removal of four supplementary History textbooks from the high school syllabus after continuous objections from Education Minister Madan Dilawar over the portrayal of Mughal history and certain historical narratives in the school curriculum.

One history book each from Classes 9 to 12 has been withdrawn, effectively banning their teaching in schools.

The decision, formalised through an order issued by Director Sitaram Jat, categorises these titles as “deleted texts,” thereby prohibiting both their study and classroom instruction.

The removed books include Rajasthan’s Freedom Movement and Tradition of Valor (Class 9), History and Culture of Rajasthan (Class 10), Golden India After Independence Part 1 (Class 11), and Golden India After Independence, Part 2 (Class 12). All four books focus on Rajasthan’s history, cultural legacy, and narratives of the post-Independence period.

These history books were introduced during the 2020–21 academic session under the Congress government as supplementary material alongside the NCERT curriculum. The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government had then argued that Rajasthan’s history and culture were inadequately represented in standard NCERT textbooks. However, these books were not part of formal examinations.

Officials from the Board of Secondary Education have defended the move, stating that the books existed in a “no-man’s land,” serving little academic purpose and amounting to a waste of paper.

The decision has triggered a political row. Former Education Minister and state Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra termed the move “a conspiracy to control thought.” He alleges that the BJP aims to deprive students of a complete understanding of history.

An order issued by the Deputy Director (Social Education) has directed all District Project Coordinators under Samagra Shiksha to ensure strict compliance. Schools have been instructed to completely discontinue the teaching of these books from the 2026–27 academic session.

Teachers’ representatives have also opposed the decision. Teachers’ leader Neeraj Sharma said the move would restrict students’ access to comprehensive historical knowledge and urged the government to reconsider its decision.

This story has been written by Rajesh Asnani.