Parimal Nathwani urges talks to resolve Jharkhand student protest



Pushing for dialogue after the escalation of protests, he added, "As for the students, they went to the CM's residence and then to the Legislative Assembly; the lathi-charge that occurred was truly unfortunate. I would urge Hemant Soren to sit down with them immediately and find a way forward."

Nathwani expressed solidarity with their youth's plight while cautioning against unrest. "Your issues are significant, and we stand with you regarding what you have endured, but a resolution will only come through dialogue," he stated.



His remarks come after police resorted to a lathi charge on Monday evening to disperse students protesting outside the Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi. Demonstrators vowed to continue their agitation over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and demanded a CBI probe.

Authorities deployed tear gas shells, water cannons, and lathi charges as a large number of aspirants attempted to move toward the Assembly.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Minister Deepika Pandey Singh earlier said the government had been engaging with the protesters and maintained that the administration had been instructed to maintain law and order.

"In a democracy, there is permission for protests; people are free to hold them. The administration is taking the necessary actions to maintain law and order. There will be no use of pellet guns, tear gas, or lathi-charge here," she said.

On allegations of a communication gap, the minister said, "It wasn't a lack of communication; we held discussions for hours--talks have been ongoing for four days. We agreed to everything that was within the state government's capacity to address."



She said cancellation of the CGL examination involved legal considerations. "The issue they are adamant about cancelling the CGL exam- involves judicial directives. The students should understand that the state government must operate within the framework of constitutional rights and established guidelines. We have accepted nearly every point," Pandey Singh added.