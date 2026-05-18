MP education official nabbed for seeking Rs 1 lakh bribe in govt school toilet project

Indore: An education official was nabbed in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Monday for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to sign completion certificates related to the construction of toilets in government schools, a Lokayukta police official said.
District Education Centre project coordinator Pradeep Kumar Khare (57) was trapped following a complaint by acting assistant engineer Dilip Sadhav (41), a Lokayuta police release informed.
"A total of 122 toilets were being constructed in government schools of the district at a cost of around Rs 3.42 crore under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. As per the complaint, Khare allegedly demanded a bribe amounting to 5 per cent of the total sanctioned amount, around Rs 17 lakh, from Sadhav for signing completion certificates before completion of the construction work," it said.
Khare was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting the first instalment of Rs 1 lakh of the bribe amount, after which a case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against him, the release said.
A Lokayukta police officer said the accused has not been arrested as yet, adding that a detailed probe is underway.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.