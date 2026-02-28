Assam signs pact to assess viability of five new greenfield airports

Guwahati: The Assam government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to undertake a pre-feasibility study for the development of five greenfield airports in Assam.



The understanding was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.



The proposed greenfield airports are planned at Manas National Park, Umrangshu, Majuli, Diphu and Charaideo.