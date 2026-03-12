MoU signed between Punjabi University and PI-RAHI to support Punjab’s S&T artisan community

Panjab University–IIT Ropar Regional Accelerator for Holistic Innovations Foundation, the Northern Region S&T Cluster (PI-RAHI) and Punjabi University have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration and outreach in areas related to traditional artefacts, post-harvest technologies, and pharmaceutical science.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Punjabi University Vice Chancellor Dr Jagdeep Singh and Panjab University Vice Chancellor and PI-RAHI Chairperson Prof Renu Vig, as reported by The Tribune.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jagdeep Singh said the partnership would help empower Punjabi artisans and rural communities by integrating traditional knowledge with modern technology, research, and entrepreneurial opportunities.

During the signing ceremony, it was emphasised that the collaboration would strengthen interdisciplinary research, foster student and faculty engagement, and support the preservation of Punjab’s rich cultural heritage while advancing innovation in food processing, packaging, and rural enterprise development.

PI-RAHI and Punjabi University will undertake several collaborative initiatives, including the adoption of “Kalanubhav”, a decentralised online marketplace platform designed to provide artisans with direct access to markets. Artisans from Punjab will be onboarded on the platform to enhance visibility and provide market opportunities for traditional crafts.

In addition, the two institutions will organise skill development and capacity-building programmes for artisans, students, and rural entrepreneurs to enhance employability and strengthen local value chains.