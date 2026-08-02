AI creating uncertainty about jobs: former NITI Aayog VC

New Delhi: Calling for sustained dialogue between policymakers and the young generation, former NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said that the rise of Artificial Intelligence has created uncertainty and frustration among Indian youth regarding future job opportunities and employability.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Kumar said that India's youth is very uncertain and very unclear about the future because of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"This is generating fears of both employability and employment generation," he said while replying to a question about youth's anger and recent NEET-related protests.

Kumar said the recent periodic labour force survey (PLFS) data has shown that the youth unemployment rate in India for the 15-29 age group has stood at around 20 per cent.

"Now, if you are faced with their circumstances, then of course you will be frustrated. And, I think this is why we need to have an on-going dialogue with the youth," he said.

According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) Monthly Bulletin June 2026, Unemployment Rate among females aged 15- 29 years was 20.7 per cent and 14.6 per cent for males in the age group in the month.

Kumar also suggested that Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, who is heading a task force to reform India's examination system, should engage with the youth to find out what is bothering them and to somehow give an assurance to the young people of this country that the future is good for them.

Last month, a nationwide protest movement by youth, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), led to the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.