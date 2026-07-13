Rahul Gandhi calls India's education system a 'dishonest extortion mechanism'

New Delhi: Ahead of his second interaction with students under the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' initiative, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said India's education system has now become a "dishonest extortion mechanism" and asserted that now it is time for a revolution in this sector.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also alleged that in the face of corruption in the election system, the Modi government and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have chosen silence, turning their face away from accountability.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Corrupt, unjust, biased, dishonest â€“ these four words are not mine, these are what the country's students are using today for India's education system. And the truth is â€“ India's education system has now become a dishonest extortion mechanism."