Ministry of Education to roll out AI Curriculum from Class 3

The Centre has announced that Artificial Intelligence will be introduced as part of the school curriculum from Class 3 onwards.
According to the Ministry of Education, this move marks an early yet crucial step toward promoting the ethical use of AI to address complex challenges, integrating the technology from the foundational level.
The Ministry stated that Artificial Intelligence and Computational Thinking will enhance learning, thinking, and teaching practices, gradually evolving toward the concept of “AI for Public Good.”
It further noted that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has set up an expert committee led by IIT Madras Professor Karthik Raman to design the AI and Computational Thinking curriculum.
A stakeholder consultation was also held in New Delhi, involving CBSE, NCERT, KVS, NVS, and external experts.
During the session, Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, highlighted that AI education should be viewed as a universal skill connected to the “World Around Us.”