Millions left behind as Pakistan fails to deliver basic right to education: Report

Highlighting the disparities across Pakistan's provinces, it said, “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa records roughly 34 per cent of school-age children out of school, while Balochistan reaches nearly 69 per cent of its school-age population, the most acute exclusion rate in the country. Additionally, gender compounds geography rather than operating independently of it. In Balochistan, an estimated 75 per cent of girls are out of classrooms altogether, and in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the number of out-of-school girls consistently exceeds that of boys.”